Swvl Records $3.1m Net Profit, 13% Net Margin, and an Eightfold Growth in Gross Profit

8x Gross Profit growth year on year to $4.1 million



Achieved cash flow positivity, with self-funded growth

Profitable growth drove earnings per share from continuing operations to $0.61

Strong balance sheet with no debt and more than doubled the positive equity value compared to 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a technology provider for enterprise and government mobility solutions with a global footprint, announces a significant achievement in its financial performance for the fiscal year 2023. The Company has successfully delivered positive net profit and cashflow for the full year.



Continuing the positive momentum established in the initial half of the fiscal year, Swvl completed the path to profitability program initiated in 2022. The Company is committed to boosting profitability further while concurrently resuming strategic expansions into high-revenue markets.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023:

Net Profit: $3.1 million, a turnaround from a net loss of $123.6 million in 2022

$3.1 million, a turnaround from a net loss of $123.6 million in 2022 Gross Profit: Increased more than eightfold to $4.1 million from $0.5 million in 2022

Increased more than eightfold to $4.1 million from $0.5 million in 2022 Operating Profit: $12.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $80.2 million in 2022

$12.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $80.2 million in 2022 Earnings Per Share: Profitable growth boosted basic earnings per share from continuing operations to $0.61

Profitable growth boosted basic earnings per share from continuing operations to $0.61 Balance Sheet Strength: Ended the year with a strong balance sheet, no debt, and an equity value more than double that of the prior year, at $5.9 million

Ended the year with a strong balance sheet, no debt, and an equity value more than double that of the prior year, at $5.9 million Equity Book Value: Total equity book value of $5.9 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $2.6 million as of December 31, 2022

This result marks Swvl’s swift transition to profitability, highlighting a focus on financial stability and operational efficiency, and the effective implementation of profitability strategies during the fiscal year. The Company’s continuous efforts to maintain positive cash flow and profitability support its upcoming planned expansion into high-revenue markets.

Mostafa Kandil, CEO of Swvl, stated, “In 2023, our team demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, achieving profitability. As we advance, our commitment to innovation will be marked by the launch of a wide range of products slated for the upcoming year and for our new potential markets. Additionally, in the meantime, we are expanding our strategic partnerships into more Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Our focus today remains towards improving profitability while resuming our high paced growth.”

Post December 31, 2023, Swvl continued to make strides to further solidify its financial position, focusing on increasing margins and maintaining efficient operations. Swvl remains focused on sustaining this positive momentum, further strengthening its financial position, and continuing to deliver enhanced value to its shareholders and stakeholders in the future of the mobility landscape.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global technology provider for enterprise and government mobility solutions. The company’s platform provides alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl’s parallel mass transit systems empower individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and access to high-quality private buses and vans.

Consolidated statement of financial position – As of 31 December 2023

(All amounts are shown in USD unless otherwise stated) 2023 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 751,693 1,270,838 Intangible assets 225,776 10,534,278 Right-of-use assets 484,362 815,646 Sublease receivables - 553,029 Deferred tax assets 9,468,808 18,708,988 10,930,639 31,882,779 Current assets Trade and other receivables 5,327,877 14,815,432 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,142,194 3,298,377 Sublease receivables 571,022 648,523 Cash and cash equivalents 2,922,755 1,538,347 10,963,848 20,300,679 Assets classified as held for sale 1,261 5,279,098 Total assets 21,895,748 57,462,556 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 16,979 13,903 Share premium 347,295,152 343,435,529 Employee share scheme reserve 507,677 773,666 Foreign currency translation reserve (11,466,066 ) (4,347,257 ) Reserve of disposal groups classified as held for sale 2,106,737 (492,474 ) Accumulated losses (329,506,304 ) (332,562,780 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company 8,954,175 6,820,587 Non-controlling interests (3,039,317 ) (4,191,394 ) Total equity 5,914,858 2,629,193 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Provision for employees’ end of service benefits - 267,751 Derivative warrant liabilities 106,420 1,317,091 Deferred purchase price - 194,093 Accounts payable, accruals and other payables 83,961 - Lease liabilities 1,021,716 1,592,111 1,212,097 3,371,046 Current liabilities Deferred purchase price 1,207,682 7,425,488 Accounts payable, accruals and other payables 7,829,837 33,418,502 Current tax liabilities 627,068 1,027,404 Due to related party 131,523 - Lease liabilities 640,695 751,015 10,436,805 42,622,409 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 4,331,988 8,839,908 Total liabilities 15,980,890 54,833,363 Total equity and liabilities 21,895,748 57,462,556





Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss - For the year ended 31 December 2023

(All amounts are shown in USD unless otherwise stated) 2023 2022 2021 Continuing operations Revenue 22,852,263 44,099,610 25,563,945 Cost of sales (18,741,277 ) (43,581,963 ) (31,349,979 ) Gross income/(loss) 4,110,986 517,647 (5,786,034 ) General and administrative expenses (10,226,561 ) (62,918,437 ) (69,029,507 ) Selling and marketing expenses (93,431 ) (17,520,448 ) (12,190,989 ) Provision for expected credit losses (535,340 ) (873,442 ) (1,101,614 ) Other income/(expenses), net 18,834,177 548,823 (807 ) Operating profit / (loss) 12,089,831 (80,245,857 ) (88,108,951 ) Finance income 97,553 209,434 126,449 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries (8,285,250 ) - - Change in fair value of financial liabilities 1,210,671 109,720,648 (44,330,400 ) Change in fair value of deferred purchase price 727,134 31,844,346 - Change in fair value of employee share compensation schemes (1,636,738 ) 36,155,857 - Recapitalization cost - (139,609,424 ) - Impairment of financial assets - (10,000,880 ) - Impairment of assets - (46,381,441 ) - Finance cost (129,355 ) (3,666,643 ) (1,494,693 ) Profit / (loss) before tax from continuing operations 4,073,846 (101,973,960 ) (133,807,595 ) Income tax benefit 41,305 3,225,251 4,718,036 Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing operations 4,115,151 (98,748,709 ) (129,089,559 ) Discontinued operations Loss for the year from discontinued operations (1,058,675 ) (24,830,739 ) (12,399,838 ) Profit / (loss) for the year 3,056,476 (123,579,448 ) (141,489,397 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company 3,056,476 (116,496,525 ) (141,416,132 ) Non-controlling interests - (7,082,923 ) (73,265 ) 3,056,476 (123,579,448 ) (141,489,397 ) Profit / (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company Basic 0.45 (18.28 ) (20.92 ) Diluted 0.28 (18.28 ) (20.92 ) Profit / (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company for continuing operations Basic 0.61 (14.61 ) (19.10 ) Diluted 0.37 (14.61 ) (19.10 ) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax (5,299,295 ) (5,290,594 ) (409,511 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year (2,242,819 ) (128,870,042 ) (141,898,908 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company (2,242,819 ) (121,787,119 ) (141,825,643 ) Non-controlling interests - (7,082,923 ) (73,265 ) (2,242,819 ) (128,870,042 ) (141,898,908 )



