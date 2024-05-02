eSIM Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s eSIM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “eSIM Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the esim market size is predicted to reach $17.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.
The growth in the esim market is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest esim market share. Major players in the esim market include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Samsung Group, STMicroelectronics, CEC Huada Electronic Design Co Ltd.
eSIM Market Segments
• By Solution: Hardware, Connectivity Services
• By Application: Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Other Applications
• By Vertical Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation And Logistics
• By Geography: The global esim market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9450&type=smp
eSIM refers to an embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) capable of supporting different network carrier profiles that are essentially embedded in it. It enables users to use a cellular plan from carrier without the need for an actual nano-SIM.
Read More On The eSIM Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/esim-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. eSIM Market Characteristics
3. eSIM Market Trends And Strategies
4. eSIM Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. eSIM Market Size And Growth
……
27. eSIM Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. eSIM Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nurse-call-system-global-market-report
Intercoms Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intercoms-systems-and-equipment-global-market-report
General Communication Equipment Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-communication-equipment-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Unveiling the Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Growth Potential & Technological Trends