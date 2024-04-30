3D Printing's Impact on Healthcare Market to Surge, Anticipated $5.8 Billion by 2030

3D Printing in Healthcare Market

3D printing, refers to a layer-by-layer addition technique of producing a three-dimensional physical object process by using digital.

The rise in chronic disease patients drives global 3D printing's expansion in healthcare.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the market size for 3D printing in healthcare reached $1,036.58 million. Projections indicate it will soar to $5,846.74 million by 2030, marking a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030.

3D printing is a process of making dimensional solid objects in healthcare industries it is also known as additive manufacturing. The creation of a 3D printed object is achieved using additive processes. In an additive process an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the object is created. Each of these layers can be seen as a thinly sliced cross-section of the object. It is used to produce customized medical equipment and products in healthcare sectors.

3D printing in healthcare market is categorized into system, materials and services. The system segment dominates the 3D printing in healthcare market. Moreover, several technological advancements, such as multi-material, full color 3D printers that are solar powered & portable in nature, drive the growth of the 3D printing in healthcare market.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

3D printing in healthcare market is segmented into droplet deposition, photopolymerization (stereolithography (SLA), continuous liquid interface production (clip), two-photon polymerization (2pp)), laser beam melting (selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), electronic beam melting (EBM), laminated object manufacturing, and others (color jet printing and MultiJet printing). The droplet deposition technology segment dominates the 3D printing in healthcare market, owing to its widespread use in healthcare applications and high heat & chemical endurance. However, electron beam melting would emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

3D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (System, Materials, and Services), Technology [Droplet Deposition, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting (EBM), Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Others], Application (External Wearable Devices, Clinical Study Devices, Implants, and Tissue Engineering), and End User (Medical & Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Academic Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3D Systems Corporation

Exone Company

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric,

Materialise NV

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such as 3D Systems Corporation, Exone, Formlabs, GE, Materialise NV, Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Proto Labs, SLM Solutions Group AG, and Stratasys Ltd.

