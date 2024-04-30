Global Anti-Piracy Market Witnesses Surge as Entertainment Industry Embraces Advanced Security Measures | 2031

Anti-Piracy Protection Market

Increasing government regulations on data privacy & substantial investment in securing IT infrastructure drive anti-piracy protection market growth opportunity.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report by Allied Market Research, titled "Anti-Piracy Protection Market," reveals that the market for anti-piracy protection was valued at $204.63 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $575.6 million by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31789

Anti-piracy protection solutions are crafted to thwart piracy, prevent unauthorized access, and optimize revenue for media and IT software firms. These solutions also play a crucial role in safeguarding confidential data online. They work by monitoring, managing, and countering internet piracy, often issuing stern warnings to illegal downloaders.

The market's expansion is being driven by the escalating demand for cloud-based solutions and the proliferation of pirated content. Additionally, the rapid pace of digitization and widespread internet access are fostering growth in the anti-piracy protection sector. Nonetheless, challenges such as high product and service costs, technical glitches, limited technical expertise, and low awareness levels are impeding industry growth.

On a positive note, increased government regulations concerning data privacy and heightened investments in IT infrastructure security are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31789

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global anti-piracy protection market based on Component, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the OTT platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global anti-piracy protection market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-piracy-protection-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market. This is because the growing trend of work from home policy during the pandemic gave way to increased streaming and publication of duplicate copyrighted content over the internet.

• To address this issue, businesses are now focusing on procuring anti-piracy protection solutions and services to secure content deployed on the web, and to ensure strong data security structure.

Leading market players of the global anti-piracy protection market analyzed in the research include Red Points, McAfee, LLC, Irdeto, Verimatrix, Synamedia, castlabs, Friend MTS Limited, Brightcove Inc, APP Global, Kudelski SA.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global anti-piracy protection market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31789

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter