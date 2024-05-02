Bazana Foods is Set to Disrupt Indian Snacking with Wholesome Healthier Lifestyle Snacks
Bazana Foods is set to introduce deliciously nutritious snack options to their existing range of products to transform Indian snacking habits
At Bazana Foods, we are committed to enhancing the snacking experience for all Indians. We believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious and delicious snacks.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazana Foods, a leading name in the healthy snack industry in India, is gearing up to launch an exciting new range of snacking products. This innovative line will include brittles, protein bars, pan coated nuts, nut butters, and granola bars. Through this, Bazana aims to revolutionise the snacking landscape and meet the demands of modern day consumers.
— Sameer Bhanushali
Bazana Foods Pvt. Ltd., launched in 2018, has always envisioned disrupting traditional snacking norms by offering healthier lifestyle products that prioritise health without compromising on taste. Bazana’s existing products are roasted, not fried, and no oil, with a wide list of offerings such as roasted, salted, flavoured dry fruits, and healthy seeds available in packets ranging from 15 to 200 gm, helping in easy consumption and access for the ever growing Indian population who aspire to have a healthy lifestyle.
Bilal Khimji, Strategy Head at Bazana Foods, highlighted the company's commitment to sparking a revolution in the healthy snack industry: "Our goal is to challenge conventional norms and introduce a new era of snacking that prioritises wellness. With our innovative products, we are poised to redefine how consumers perceive and consume snacks."
For the energetic and on-the-run Indians, Bazana offers energy bars with a variety of six different flavours to give you the required nutrition and everlasting flavour. These energy bars primarily derive their nutrition from tree nuts.
Sameer Bhanushali, Founder and CEO of Bazana Foods, says, "At Bazana Foods, we are committed to enhancing the snacking experience for all Indians. We believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious and delicious snacks. Our upcoming product line reflects this passion as we aspire to cater to the ever growing Indian healthy snack market and become a household name" expressing his enthusiasm for the growing product range offered by Bazana.
“While there are numerous snacking brands that exist in the market, as a nutritionist, I always recommend consumers switch to healthy snacking brands for consumption. Such snacks contribute to better well-being and overall health. It can also provide sustained energy, promote weight management, and support a balanced diet. I would recommend Bazana’s bite-sized snacks, namely their almonds, flavoured cashews, and other such products, as healthy snacking alternatives” said Ms. Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, a renowned nutritionist.
In the coming years, Bazana plans to introduce innovative categories that will follow global trends, appeal to ever evolving consumption patterns, and bring global gourmet products everywhere and for everyone in India. Thus, continuing to disrupt the Indian snacking industry.
For more information and updates, please visit https://www.bazana.in/.
About Bazana Foods:
‘Bazana Foods’ is India’s upcoming lifestyle brand with a vision to disrupt conventional snacking. We believe healthy snacking isn’t a luxury and should be made available to all Indians across all walks of life. Bazana stands by three principles: roasted, not fried, and no oil, as we cater to Indians living an active lifestyle and aspiring to achieve greatness. We back such visionaries with healthier on-the-go snacking options. Our primary goal is to become India’s #1 snack brand and uplift the snacking industry with more innovative and healthier options for the ever growing youth of India. Bazana’s philosophies are to prioritize quality, communicate honesty, and increase accessibility. Our products include a wide variety of dry fruit snacks and energy bars, along with an upcoming range of brittles, protein bars, pan coated nuts, nut butters, and granola bars. Bazana products are available pan-India, online and offline, including e-commerce platforms. We are now one of the leaders in healthier snacks that energise our consumers to think differently and, together, aspire to be healthier. For more information, visit https://www.bazana.in/
Devvrat More
Bazana Foods
+91 98690 62202
pr@bazana.in
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube