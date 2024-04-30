Protective Clothing Market : Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2020-2027

Protective Clothing Market Growth Analysis

Breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing across various sectors and higher standards of medical hygiene in healthcare are driving market growth.

Surge in demand for breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing from various sectors and increase in standards of medical hygiene across the healthcare industry drive the growth” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Protective Clothing Market" report by Allied Market Research outlines the industry's growth trajectory and key factors influencing it. In 2019, the global protective clothing industry generated $8.7 billion, with projections suggesting it will reach $12.0 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/371

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

- Increased demand for breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing across various sectors and higher standards of medical hygiene in healthcare are driving market growth.

- However, the market faces hindrances due to the higher pricing associated with protective clothing.

- The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred demand for protective clothing, particularly in healthcare, while halting production in some sectors and disrupting supply chains.

Segment Insights:

- The aramid & blends segment dominated in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead due to the mechanical properties and flame resistance of aramid fibers.

- The polybenzimidaloe segment is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027, driven by demand for lightweight materials and safety concerns.

- In terms of end-use industries, construction & manufacturing held the largest market share in 2019, with the pharmaceutical/medical segment projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

North America led the market in 2019, owing to its industrial base and emphasis on worker safety. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing industrial activities and stricter safety regulations.

Key Players:

Key market players include Lakeland Industries, DuPont, 3M Company, Ballyclare Limited, Teijin Limited, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Cetriko S.L., VF Corporation, Glen Raven Inc, and W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/371

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.