GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The glp-1 receptor agonist market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glp-1 receptor agonist market size is predicted to reach $16.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the glp-1 receptor agonist market is due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. North America region is expected to hold the largest glp-1 receptor agonist market share. Major players in the glp-1 receptor agonist market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Segments

• By Drug Class: Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide, Other Drugs

• By Route Of Administration: Parenteral, Oral

• By End Users: Hospitals, Surgical Clinics, Other Users

• By Geography: The global glp-1 receptor agonist market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A GLP-1 receptor agonist is a type of medication that stimulates insulin release at high blood glucose levels and suppresses glucagon secretion under low blood glucose conditions. They are used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus.

