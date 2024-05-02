Textured Vegetable Protein Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Textured Vegetable Protein Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The textured vegetable protein market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.8%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Textured Vegetable Protein Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the textured vegetable protein market size is predicted to reach $10.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.8%.

The growth in the textured vegetable protein market is due to the growing demand for plant-based ingredients. North America region is expected to hold the largest textured vegetable protein market share. Major players in the textured vegetable protein market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd..

Textured Vegetable Protein Market Segments

•By Product Type: Textured Soy Protein, Textured Wheat Protein, Textured Pea Protein, Other Product Types

•By Nature: Organic, Conventional

•By Application: Food Products, Animal Nutrition/Pet Food

•By Geography: The global textured vegetable protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Textured vegetable protein is a soybean-derived synthetic protein used to make burger patties, frankfurters, and others to provide the right quality, texture, binding power, and proper chewiness to firm up the product. The textured vegetable protein is used as a high-protein, low-cost, and functional dietary component to replace meat products or as a meat substitute.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Characteristics

3. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Trends And Strategies

4. Textured Vegetable Protein Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Size And Growth

……

27. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

