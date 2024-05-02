Fitness Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The fitness equipment market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fitness equipment market size is predicted to reach $17.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the fitness equipment market is due to the increasing prevalence of obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest fitness equipment market share. Major players in the fitness equipment market include Core Health & Fitness LLC, Impulse Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nautilus Inc., Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd., Technogym S.p.A, True Fitness Technology Inc..

Fitness Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment

• By Buyer Type: Individual, Institution, Other Buyer Types

• By Gender: Male, Female

• By Application: Weight Loss, Body Building, Physical Fitness, Mental Fitness, Other Applications

• By End User: Health Clubs Or Gyms, Home Consumer, Hotels, Corporates, Hospital And Medical Centers, Public Institutions

• By Geography: The global fitness equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9282&type=smp

Fitness equipment refers to a tool used to provide fitness services. Fitness equipment is made to help users and athletes improve their fitness. They come in a variety of design sand each one has elements that focus on particular body areas or muscle groups.

Read More On The Fitness Equipment Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fitness-equipment-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fitness Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Fitness Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fitness Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fitness Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Fitness Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Fitness Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Go-Kart Market