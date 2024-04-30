The Attorney General Approves Establishing Center for the Protection of Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts & Victims
EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency the Attorney General, Chairman of the Council of Public Prosecutions, Sheikh Saud Abdullah Almuajeb, approved the establishment of the “Center for the Protection of Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts, and Victims” in implementation of Article Four of the Law for the Protection of Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts, and Victims.
The center aims to provide judicial protection for persons under protection from any threat, danger, or harm that may befall them, with all or some of the types of protection stipulated in Article Fourteen of the law, including security protection, concealing their personal data, and everything that indicates their identity, and transferring them to and from their work-place, temporarily or permanently, and help them obtain alternative jobs, provide them with legal, psychological and social guidance and give them the means to immediately report any danger threatening them or any of the people closely related to them, change their phone numbers, change their place of residence and take measures to ensure the safety of their movement, and this includes providing them with security accompaniment, their housing, and financial assistance.
The Center takes the necessary measures to protect those under protection from physical injury and to ensure their health, safety, and social adaptation, throughout the period of protection assigned to them, taking into account their rights and freedoms, without restricting them except with the necessary restrictions in accordance with the provisions of said law.
The law enables protected persons to submit protection requests according to specific procedures and conditions, it also grants protection to those covered by it without their consent if there is something that raises the possibility of them being exposed to imminent danger.
The law imposed criminal penalties for any behavior that constitutes a felony committed against those under protection, such as imprisonment, for up to three years, and a fine, which may reach five million Saudi Riyals.
It Is worth noting that the law takes effect after 120 days from the date of its publication in the Official newspaper, which took place on 1/3/2024.
General Administration of Corporate Communications
General Administration of Corporate Communications
Public Prosecution
