Ukraine: Young European Ambassadors highlight EU opportunities in Lviv lecture

On 25 April, Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine organised a lecture on ‘EU-funded opportunities for Ukrainian youth’, at the Lviv Polytechnic National University.

The lecture was conducted as part of the Youth Diplomacy Hub project, organised by teachers of the Department of Political Science and International Relations of Lviv Polytechnic National University.

Led by Ukrainian YEAs Daria Burii and Bohdan Mirinchyck, the lecture connected with 15 young people aged 14-15 from schools in Lviv and the Lviv region.

The lecture aimed to increase youth awareness of EU-funded opportunities and the Young European Ambassadors’ (YEAs) initiative, and of the European Union in general. The event ended with a Kahoot quiz about the European Union. The most active participants were awarded branded Ukrainian YEA souvenirs.

“I loved learning information about new opportunities and deepening my knowledge about the EU,” said 15-year-old participant Victoria.

Another participant, 15-year-old Marianna from Zolochiv Lyceum, added: “It was interesting to test my knowledge through a Kahoot quiz. I hope to become a YEA in the future.”

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.