Teddy and The Gipper: A Notre Dame Friendship
"Teddy and the Gipper: A Fighting Irish Friendship," is a story that delves into the deep friendship between Teddy Flynn, his dog Snacks, and Notre Dame legends
The storytelling of Len Clark, with illustrations by Jared Basker, captures the Notre Dame spirit. A must-read, as the book brings to life the meaning of the Notre Dame experience.”PORTAGE, IN, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Teddy and the Gipper: A Fighting Irish Friendship," authored by Len Clark, Ph.D., and beautifully illustrated by Jared Basker, is a captivating story offering a unique blend of nostalgia, Indiana history, and the essence of community.
Set against the backdrop of the iconic University of Notre Dame and Portage, Indiana, this tale explores the profound friendship between Teddy Flynn, his loyal dog ‘Snacks,’ and Notre Dame legends like George Gipp, the legendary football player. More than just a sports story, the book is a celebration of the unbreakable connections that define us, emphasizing the enduring value of pursuing dreams, the importance of education, and the strength found in lifelong friendships.
Dr. Len Clark, a noted storyteller and historian, brings to life the vibrant spirit of Notre Dame through engaging narrative and rich historical context. Complementing Clark’s words are the vivid illustrations by Jared Basker, which not only enhance the storytelling experience but also vividly capture the essence of Notre Dame’s storied legacy.
‘Teddy and the Gipper: A Fighting Irish Friendship’ is an essential read for fans of the Fighting Irish, alumni, and anyone who cherishes inspiring tales of friendship and perseverance. This book is poised to become a cherished addition to any bookshelf, offering a timeless message that resonates with both young and old.
Available now as an eBook paired with an original art print. A paperback version, available for preorder, will ship in August of 2024.
