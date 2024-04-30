Neusoft Reach and Ambarella Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Advancements in Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Automotive Technology

SHANGHAI, China and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Neusoft specializing in intelligent vehicle technology, and Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, announced the establishment of a strategic partnership at the Beijing Auto Show. This cooperation is based on the strong resources and advantages of both parties in areas such as automotive software, autonomous driving technology, electrification, and AI system-on-chip (SoC) products. Through this strategic partnership, the companies plan to jointly promote and explore product technology and market development and realize shared opportunities for collaborative innovation and development.







Photo: From left to right, Yongfeng Wang, chairman of Neusoft Reach; Wei Lius, deputy general manager of Neusoft Reach; Nick Kong, senior director of Greater China business development at Ambarella; and Fermi Wang, chairman, CEO and president of Ambarella.

Leveraging its more than 20 years of research and development experience in autonomous-driving AI visual perception algorithms, Neusoft Reach has fully utilized the high-performance and power-efficiency advantages of Ambarella’s CVflow® portfolio of AI SoCs with the independently developed Neusoft Reach neural network algorithms. Since the mass production of the first integrated product, cooperatively launched in 2021, and subsequent jointly developed products such as driver monitoring system (DMS) and front advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) modules, Neusoft Reach and Ambarella have already achieved comprehensive cooperation in multiple key technology areas. These collaborations not only facilitate the implementation of intelligent driving functions at level L2 and above, but also include solid provisions for the iterative upgrade of safety in intelligent vehicles.

Most recently, Neusoft Reach’s third-generation forward-facing intelligent camera, X-Cube 3.0, is powered by Ambarella’s CV22 AI vision SoC. This camera’s AI perception algorithms, targeting L2+ autonomy levels, and processed by Ambarella’s CV22 SoCs, have been mass-produced and deployed by automotive OEMs. By adopting this jointly developed platform, OEMs are able to deploy safe and efficient product technologies and solutions in their passenger vehicles.

Currently, Neusoft Reach is closely collaborating with Ambarella on a new generation of high-performance AI domain control solutions, actively advancing the joint development and cooperation with Ambarella’s latest family of AI SoCs in the field of intelligent driving. This cooperation will further optimize the performance and efficiency of current intelligent driving systems, and Neusoft Reach and Ambarella’s shared “algorithm-first” philosophy is being fully practiced and validated in this process.

Yongfeng Wang, chairman of Neusoft Reach, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with industry-leading technology innovators like Ambarella to provide customers with high-quality intelligent driving experiences, including intelligent navigation assistance and smart parking, at different levels. This collaboration has facilitated efficient mass production and implementation for our customers. We look forward to deepening our cooperation, expanding the domestic intelligent driving market together, creating a richer human-vehicle interaction experience, and empowering the intelligent transformation of the automotive industry both domestically and internationally.”

Fermi Wang, chairman, CEO and president of Ambarella, said, “We are thrilled to see the continuation of our successful collaboration. Ambarella has introduced a family of high-performance, low-power intelligent-driving AI domain control SoCs based on 5-nanometer automotive process technology. This partnership with Neusoft Reach is a crucial part of our strategic plan. By combining the excellent technologies of both parties, from L2 ADAS to future integrated parking and driving, high-speed navigate on autopilot (NOA), and urban NOA, I am confident in our joint efforts to create the next generation of user-friendly automated driving domain control solutions.”

As the collaboration between the two parties deepens, Neusoft Reach will continue to leverage Ambarella’s high-performance, low-power CVflow portfolio of AI vision SoCs. Together, the companies will provide the industry with innovative technological applications, continuously drive the implementation of high-performance autonomous driving solutions, and jointly build a new ecosystem for intelligent vehicles.

About Neusoft Reach

Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was founded in October 2015 and is a leading supplier of foundational software, SOA middleware, autonomous driving, and cross-domain integrated vehicle-cloud technology products and services. With software technology at its core, the company integrates key technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and foundational software. Focusing on critical areas such as foundational software, operating systems, and autonomous driving, Neusoft Reach provides excellent, iteratively upgradable core technologies, integrated hardware and software products, and software platform products. The company is committed to becoming a trusted partner for automotive enterprises in the era of “software-defined vehicles,” supporting future technological innovation and development.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com .

