LoRa Alliance® Announces that Stefan Lindvall of Founding Member MultiTech Has Joined the Board of Directors

Addition of MultiTech CEO will further strengthen and accelerate global LoRaWAN deployments for industrial internet of things (IIoT)

FREMONT, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech, has joined its board of directors. His extensive experience and leadership in the IoT industry make him a valuable addition to the LoRa Alliance board. Under his guidance, MultiTech has consistently demonstrated a commitment to advancing IoT technologies and promoting interoperability, aligning with the goals of the LoRa Alliance.

“IIoT is a huge, growing market actively leveraging robust, open and standards-based networking options suitable for large-scale deployments, like LoRaWAN,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “For many industrial use cases, LoRaWAN offers the best solution for reliable, secure, scalable and cost-effective communication. It can also be deployed as privately operated networks, a benefit for many customers. LoRaWAN has become the global standard for low-bandwidth communication in industrial applications by continuing to support innovation, interoperability, security and scalability. I am pleased to welcome Stefan to the board to leverage his significant experience and expertise to support our ongoing leadership in this market.”

MultiTech’s addition to the board of directors comes as LoRaWAN’s use in IIoT is rapidly growing and the Alliance looks to strengthen awareness of the technology and its benefits to support industrial applications. LoRaWAN is a key enabling technology driving the transformation into Industry 5.0 and its embrace of sustainability and humankind. LoRaWAN offers critical benefits like improving efficiency, safety, productivity, and workforce utilization and satisfaction that will make Industry 5.0 a reality.

“MultiTech has been at the forefront of IoT LoRaWAN innovation, collaborating in the development of open ecosystems without customer lock-ins,” said Lindvall. “This board appointment is an affirmation of our belief in the future of LoRaWAN. I am committed to actively contributing to the continued growth, education, awareness and thought leadership to drive the continued growth, standardization and success of LoRaWAN.”

