Vista Announces U.S. Tour, Showcases Performance of Newly Dedicated Fleet of Bombardier Global 7500s to the Region

Celebrating 20 years since inception and 10 in the U.S.

Over 1 Million flight hours in the past 10 years alone

A Members’ fleet of 300+ aircraft, including 18 Bombardier Global 7500

The number 1 operator in the world by diversity of global flight activity

New York, April 30, 2024 – Vista, celebrating 20 years as the world's leading private aviation group, embarks on a first-ever U.S. tour showcasing the performance of its newly dedicated American fleet of Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft. The tour spans key destinations – New York, Palm Beach, Dallas, and Los Angeles – and underscores Vista's commitment to fulfilling business aviation demands from the U.S. to anywhere in the world.

With over a decade of significant growth in the U.S., and over 1 million flight hours logged since, Vista is positioned as the #1 global operator*1. The company recently introduced this state-of-the-art aircraft to the U.S. under Vista America, as the first and largest operator of Global 7500s, to cater to the needs of business travelers across the region offering a consistent flying solution for both domestic and long-range travel.

Leona Qi, President U.S. of Vista, said: “The U.S. is a mature business aviation market yet there's a gap for clients who need a consistent solution for both domestic and international travel.

We see strong demand for the long-haul, non-stop capabilities of the Global 7500. And while we already service international trips, like California to Asia, the Vista America operated U.S. fleet allows expansion and service of all requests for this aircraft – such as Texas to Alaska, Chicago to Hawaii, and Seattle to Anguilla. Vista is uniquely positioned to fulfill this demand, as we're the only company to offer connectivity at this scale.”

Vista's Global 7500 boasts an industry-leading 17-hour flying range, connecting clients across vast distances. The aircraft features a spacious cabin with four distinct living areas, ideal for business meetings, relaxation, or family travel. Vista clients also have access to the Vista Members' fleet of over 300 aircraft, ensuring the perfect fit for every mission. Vista prioritizes consistent service, and the entire fleet is modeled after the design language of the iconic Global 7500, offering familiarity in configuration, amenities and connectivity.

This commitment to excellence extends beyond the aircraft. Vista has continuously invested in infrastructure, technology, and its people for two decades, resulting in a superior client experience that sets a new industry standard. This dedication is reflected in initiatives like its Wellness program – an industry-first – exclusive to those flying onboard its Global 7500, which offers ergonomic seating and jetlag-reducing technologies. Vista consistently pushes boundaries, through partnerships that curate memorable experiences and by refining onboard services for its clients, as well as unlimited fast Wi-Fi and unmatched private dining standards.

VistaJet Members have guaranteed availability on the Global 7500 – a remarkable benefit, which perfectly complements flying on an aircraft with a rate card price of USD70M+ without having to invest in the asset first. Flights can also be booked via XO, pending availability.

As Vista celebrates 20 years of industry leadership, this U.S. tour underscores the company's unwavering commitment to providing the best possible solutions for business aviation clients. With a passionate global team of over 4,400 professionals2, Vista is dedicated to shaping the future of business aviation for the next two decades and beyond.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage; subscription and membership solutions; trading and management services; and cutting-edge mobility technology.

Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in people, technology and infrastructure, the Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers.

Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights. VistaJet-owned and U.S.-registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers, XOJET Aviation LLC DBA Vista America, JetSelect LLC DBA Vista America, Western Air Charter, Inc DBA Vista America and Red Wing Aeroplane LLC DBA Vista America.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

1 * By diversity of global flight activity, source: WingX

2 *Vista headcount covers all employees ultimately working for Vista and its subsidiaries on a prevalent basis, including third-party contractors.

