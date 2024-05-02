Underwater Drone Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Underwater Drone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Underwater Drone Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the underwater drone market size is predicted to reach $7.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth in the underwater drone market is due to a rise in defense expenses to modernize military forces across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest underwater drone market share. Major players in the underwater drone market include Saab Seaeye Ltd., Teledyne Marine Group, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bluefin Robotics Inc., Kongsberg Maritime AS,.
Underwater Drone Market Segments
• By Type: Remotely Operated Vehicle, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
• By Product Type: Micro, Small And Medium, Light Work-Class, Heavy Work-Class
• By Propulsion: Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System
• By Application: Defense And Security, Scientific Research, Commercial Exploration, Others Applications
• By Geography: The global underwater drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Underwater drones are robotic devices that may be submerged and utilized by divers or operators on land to explore the depths of enormous bodies of water. Underwater drones are used by organizations, agencies, and subsea industries to examine, assess, and monitor their assets remotely while lowering operating costs and human dangers.
