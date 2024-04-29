UNO Names Cornell Sudduth Employee of the Month, April 2024

Cornell Sudduth, Custodial Supervisor at the Milo Bail Student Center, has been named UNO's Employee of the Month for April 2024. Sudduth was praised for his kindness and adaptability.

One nominator said that "Cornell is one of the kindest and most hardworking people I know, who continues to go above and beyond the call of duty in everything he does. He always offers a friendly and welcoming face to all who see him. He’s extremely adaptable and able to accommodate any last-minute changes needed for an event. He is caring towards everyone and especially his staff, seeing them as people and not just cogs in the machine."

Sudduth was commended for being an expert in his role, always willing to solve any problem that arises.

"Cornell is one of our unsung heroes. Because he’s here on the evening shift, most people don’t see how hard he works to keep this place humming. He is an expert of the Milo Bail Student Center and any problem you might approach him with. If he is not certain of the solution, he will figure it out for you."

For being named as Employee of the Month, Sudduth received a certificate, a hot/cold tumbler provided by the UNO Bookstore, a monetary award, two tickets to a UNO sporting event, and use of a designated parking space.