Flame Retardants Market Forecasts and Statistics: Survey Report 2022 to 2030 As Revealed In New Report

Technological advancements, increased R&D activities, and expanding applications in construction and electronics sectors are propelling market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flame retardants market, as analyzed in a report by Allied Market Research, is expected to grow from $7.4 billion in 2020 to $14.0 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

- Drivers: Technological advancements, increased R&D activities, and expanding applications in construction and electronics sectors are propelling market growth.

- Restraints: Concerns over environmental and health issues linked to flame retardant usage are restraining market expansion.

- Opportunities: Growing regulations regarding fire safety create new avenues for market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

- Flame retardant manufacturing faced disruptions due to lockdown measures, resulting in partial or complete halts.

- Supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages further hindered manufacturing capabilities.

- Demand from end-user industries like automotive, aerospace, and construction decreased during lockdowns but is expected to recover post-lockdown.

Segment Insights:

- Antimony Trioxide Segment: Dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its lead due to its effective flame-retardant properties in various sectors.

- Alumina Trihydrate Segment: Expected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030, driven by its smoke-suppressing properties and increased adoption across industries.

- Electronics Segment: Contributed the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030, fueled by technological advancements and increased adoption of flame retardants for environmental and health safety.

- Regional Dominance: Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030, driven by rising demand across various industries in the region.

Leading Market Players:

- Albemarle Corporation

- BASF SE

- DOW

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Hongbaoli Group Co. Ltd.

- Huntsman International Llc

- Lanxess

- Muby Chemicals

- Sasol

The report provides detailed insights into the flame retardants market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and regional trends, offering valuable information for stakeholders and investors.

