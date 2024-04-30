Ammonia Water Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Ammonia Water Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Ammonia Water Market By End-use Industry (Agriculture, Rubber, Leather, Pulp and Paper, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032."

Market Overview:

The ammonia water industry, also known as ammonia solution or aqueous ammonia, is valued at $28.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $40.5 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Growth Drivers:

The market growth is primarily driven by the widespread use of ammonia water across various industries and the increasing demand for fertilizers. However, environmental concerns pose challenges to market expansion, while growing awareness regarding water treatment presents new opportunities for growth.

Segmentation and Forecast:

The report covers the forecast period from 2023 to 2032, with 190 pages detailing market dynamics, trends, and forecasts. Segmentation is based on end-use industry and region.

Key Findings:

- The agricultural industry segment led the market in 2022, contributing over two-thirds of the global revenue. It is expected to maintain its dominance, with a forecasted CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032. Ammonia water plays a vital role in producing ammonium-based fertilizers, essential for plant growth and higher yields.

- Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2022 and is poised to maintain its dominance by 2032. The region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Strong horticulture and floriculture industries in Asia-Pacific drive the demand for specialized fertilization techniques, where ammonia water is a valuable component.

Leading Market Players:

Key players in the global ammonia water market include Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., General Electric, Koch Separation Solutions, Aquatech International LLC, KUBOTA Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, WEHRLE-WERK AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. These players employ various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to maintain their market dominance.

The report provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape, business strategies, product portfolios, and performance of key market players.

