Solar Vehicle Market Surges: Going to Reach $4,087.6 Million by 2030, with 43.3% CAGR Growth

Solar Vehicle Market

Surge in concerns related to environmental pollution and increase in demand for energy-efficient solutions that can act as alternative to fuels drive the global solar vehicle market ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, and Lead Carbon), Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2030." According to the report, The global solar vehicle market is expected to be $329.5 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $4,087.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 43.3%

Solar vehicles are a form of electric vehicles, which are equipped with solar panels on the roof of the vehicle that are used to charge the battery of the vehicle, thereby providing continuous energy supply to the vehicle. They are equipped with monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels made up of silicon, which converts solar energy to electric field. Solar vehicles have a wider application in passenger as well as commercial segments. Passenger and commercial solar vehicles have solar panel installed on the roof which convert the solar energy to electric energy to be stored in batteries thereby boosting the solar vehicle industry.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 & 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚, 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐀𝐥𝐤𝐞, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝, 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫

Surge in concerns related to environmental pollution and increase in demand for energy-efficient solutions that can act as alternative to fuels drive the global solar vehicle market. However, less operational frequency and high costs related to integration of technology hinder the market growth. On the other hand, huge ongoing research activities in far-field wireless charging technologies and technological advancements create new opportunities in the market.

Factors such as surge in concern about environment pollution and increase in demand for energy-efficient sources as an alternative to fuel are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as less operational efficiency and expensive integration of technology hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies is expected to create numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market thus providing a better scope for solar vehicle market analysis in the near future.

Based on battery type, the lithium ion segment would hold the largest market share of the global solar vehicle market, contributing to more than half of the total share in 2023, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to long-lasting nature of this type of batteries. On the other hand, the lead carbon segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 45.7% from 2023 to 2030, owing to continuous development activities and usage of various solvent components.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share based on revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global solar vehicle market in 2023, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to continuous developments and investments of different manufacturers to develop and provide emission free vehicles. However, Europe is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 46.3% from 2023 to 2030, owing to government regulations to utilize low emission vehicles and production of electric vehicles by manufacturers from Europe.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By electric vehicle type, the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2023.

Depending on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the highest revenue contributor in 2023.

Region wise, North America is expected to contribute the highest market revenue in 2023, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

