Multiple New Travel Measures to be Implemented in May to Facilitate Businesses: IPIM Strives to Promote the MICE Industry and Investment

MACAU, April 30 - The National Immigration Administration will implement a host of travel facilitation policies and measures to enable convenient personnel and business exchanges between mainland China and Macao from 6 May, including the “intelligent express application” and “national express” for mainland Chinese citizens to apply for commercial visa to Hong Kong and Macao, and the extended period of stay for business visa holders visiting Hong Kong and Macao from seven days to 14 days, as well as the issuance of the one-year multiple-entry permit for eligible mainland residents who come to Macao to participate in MICE events. These measures will greatly facilitate Macao’s business and trade activities in Macao, such as MICE events and investment promotion, as well as customer base expansion.

In line with these facilitating policies and measures, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has taken the initiatives to immediately communicated with the MICE industry operators, encouraging them to make good use of these policies to attract more high-quality mainland enterprises, experts and scholars to participate in or organise exhibitions and conventions in Macao. In this way, the value of local MICE activities will be enhanced, and favourable conditions will also be created for introducing more types of MICE activities from different industries. Taking advantages of the more convenient business travel permits and the extension of the period of stay for mainland business travellers, IPIM will also seize the opportunities to introduce local business advantages to mainland businessmen visiting Macao in order to promote the appropriately diversified development for Macao’s economy. And site inspections will be arranged for them to gain a better understanding of the business environment in Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, in order to attract more mainland companies to settle down in these two regions, and to enjoy the major opportunities brought by the Macao-Hengqin integrated development.