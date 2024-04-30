Submit Release
Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Ma Xinmin Attends the 2024 Annual Academic Conference of Chinese Society of International Law and Delivers Keynote Report

From April 27 to 28, 2024, the 2024 Annual Academic Conference of Chinese Society of International Law was held in Hangzhou. Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Ma Xinmin attended the conference and delivered a keynote report at the opening ceremony. A seminar on "South China Sea Arbitration Award and International Law" was held during the conference to thoroughly refute the South China Sea Arbitration award.

Ma communicated the guiding principles of the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs and the guiding principles of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important address on advancing the rule of law in foreign-related matters. He introduced the important trends in global governance and international law, the new developments in international legislation, application of law and judicial practice in various fields, and China's international law practice and its contributions to leading global governance and building a community with a shared future for mankind. He also put forward relevant issues worthy of academic attention and research.

Themed "International Law for a Global Community with a Shared Future and Global Governance", the annual academic conference was attended by more than 1,400 representatives from major universities and research institutions, government agencies, public security organs and law firms, and other practical departments.

