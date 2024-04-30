Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on filing the Comment/Opposition vs Quiboloy's petition before the SC

April 30, 2024

Nakahain na sa Supreme Court ang sagot ko at ng Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality sa petisyon ng puganteng si Apollo Quiboloy.

Nagpapasalamat ako sa aming legal team, sa pamumuno ni former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio at ni Prof. John Molo, sa kanilang inilalaang husay at panahon para sa kasong ito.

It is now in the SC's hands for deliberation. Tiwala ako na mananaig ang patas at makatarungang paghatol ng ating Korte Suprema.

In the meantime, our Senate Committee will continue to prepare for our next hearing. May mga victim-survivors pa na gustong magsalita at obligasyon ng aming kumite na bigyan sila ng espasyo sa ating Senado.

