Sports Gun Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Sports Gun Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sports gun market size is predicted to reach $3.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the sports gun market is due to Increasing participation in shooting sports across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest sports gun market share. Major players in the sports gun market include German Sports Guns GmbH, American Outdoor Brands Corporation, J.G. Anschütz GmbH & Co. KG, Crosman Corporation, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sports Gun Market Segments

• By Type: Pistols, Revolvers, Rifles, Machine Guns, Shotguns, Carbines, Other Types

• By Materials: Steel, Aluminum, Polymer, Other Materials

• By Caliber Type: 0.38 Caliber, 0.38 Special, 12 Gauge, 9 mm

• By Distribution: Gun Stores, Sport Goods Stores, Online, Other Distributions

• By Application: Training And Demonstration, Recreational Sports

• By Geography: The global sports gun market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The major types of sports guns are pistols, revolvers, rifles, machine guns, shotguns, carbines, and other types. A pistol refers to a small cannon that is held in one hand and fired from there and such type of sports gun or handgun is used in sports to start the game. Sports guns are distributed through various channels, such as gun stores, sports goods stores, online, and other distributions. Various materials involved in manufacturing are steel, aluminum, polymer, and other materials. By caliber type, it is segmented into 0.38 caliber, 0.38 special, 12 gauge, and 9 mm. Sports guns are used in various applications such as training and demonstration, and recreational sports.

