DigiEduHack 2023 Global Winners celebrated with an Awarding ceremony in Brussels

The four winning teams – iTeener, Amp Empire, Guacamole and EdMap - had the opportunity to present their solutions to the Director General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture of the European Commission, Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen, who will praise their work and present them with the DigiEduHack 2023 Global Winners Certificate.

In addition to this official recognition, each team had the opportunity to choose their preferred award from a pre-defined list – varying from tailored business coaching and certified learning paths to premium licenses, allowing them to take their solution further. The ceremony took place as part of ‘The Digital Education Action Plan in Review ’ event on 29 April and can be watched online at The Digital Education Action Plan in Review | European Education Area (europa.eu).



DigiEduHack 2023: A Celebration of Innovation and Creativity

The 2023 edition, embodying the theme 'Putting People at the Centre of Digital Education,' showcased an impressive array of ideas and solutions. Spanning 22 countries and hosting 39 local grassroots hackathons, DigiEduHack 2023 witnessed the power of community-driven innovation, with 1,685 participants co-creating 225 solutions.

The outcomes of this digital education competition are recognised through the DigiEduHack Global Awards. Divided in two categories – ‘Social impact’ and ‘Disruptive technology’, each available for two levels of expertise – beginner and experienced – the awards cater to all levels of expertise, backgrounds, and maturity of the proposed solutions and reward the teams proposing the best solutions.



Meet the Global Winners

After a public voting on the 11 selected finalists that engaged over 5,000 people worldwide, we are thrilled to honour our four winners:

iTEENER: Category Social Impact – Beginner.

iTEENER’s solution ‘IVAN’ (International Volunteering Association Network) is a social network that connects and engages all members of the school community and encourages active participation in volunteering activities focused on sustainability and innovation.

Amp Empire: Category: Social Impact – Experienced.

Amp Empires solution 'Artificial Reality’ is introducing Virtual Reality into the schooling system as a teaching tool and creating a virtual school for kids with disabilities.

Guacamole : Category: Disruptive Technology – Beginner.

The solution ‘Adaptatec’ is a study platform aimed at catering students with getting help for the unique needs of every learner and to craft a customised learning journey, adaptive and dynamic lessons, assessments, and feedback mechanisms tailored to each student's cognitive profile.

EDMAP: Category: Disruptive Technology – Experienced.

EdMap is a dynamic learning ecosystem designed to bridge the divide between education and career achievement in the IT industry within a simulated work environment mirroring real-world industry experience.



Looking Forward: Your Chance to Shine in the 2024 Edition

As we applaud this year's winners, DigiEduHack is already gearing up for its next edition. If you're passionate about digital education and believe you have a solution that can make a difference, the 2024 edition is your platform to shine. The registration for hosting organisations is already open. Find more info on: www.digieduhack.com/participate/host.

Want to be the next DigiEduHack Global Award winner? Stay tuned to participate in the upcoming DigiEduHack 2024 in November, where you can showcase your innovative ideas, connect with global experts, and perhaps stand where our current winners are today. Join us in advancing digital education for a brighter, more inclusive future.

About DigiEduHack

DigiEduHack, a grassroots initiative under the Digital Education Action Plan 2021-2027 of the European Commission, is a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and creativity in the realm of digital education. It serves as a platform that offers solutions to both present and future challenges in digital education.

