Foreign investment disbursement hits record high in the first four months

VIETNAM, April 30 - HÀ NỘI — Foreign investment disbursement in the first four months of this year reached an estimated US$6.28 billion, marking a record high over the past five years, as shown in a report from the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Department (FIA).

The report indicates that foreign investment inflows into Việt Nam during the reviewed period also saw a modest increase of 4.5 per cent to nearly $9.27 billion.

A total of 966 new foreign-invested projects were licensed during this period, with a combined registered capital of over $7.11 billion, representing increases of 29 per cent and 73 per cent, respectively. Additionally, 345 operating projects were permitted to raise their capital by over $1.23 billion, down 26 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, foreign investors allocated over $929.6 million to contributing capital to and purchasing shares of domestic companies via 902 transactions, a decline of 70 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The manufacturing and processing sector attracted the largest share of foreign investment with $5 billion, accounting for 70.2 per cent of the total. Real estate followed with nearly $1.6 billion, equivalent to 22.5 per cent of the total, while other sectors accounted for $519.6 million, or 7.3 per cent.

Among the 50 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam, Singapore led with over $2.59 billion, representing 36.4 per cent of the total foreign investment pledged in the country. It was followed by Hong Kong with nearly $898.6 million (12.6 per cent), mainland China ($740.2 million or 10.4 per cent), Turkey ($730 million or 10.3 per cent), and Taiwan ($512.3 million or 7.2 per cent).

According to a report from the General Statistics Office, Việt Nam's overseas investment reached $98.9 million in the four months, down 36 per cent year-on-year. Of this amount, $98.3 million was registered for 36 new projects, falling by 30 per cent year-on-year, while the remaining capital was added to three existing projects, marking a yearly decline of 96 per cent.

Investments in the mining sector totalled $58.6 million, accounting for 59.3 per cent of the total. Wholesale and retail, along with repair of cars, motorcycles, and motor vehicles, ranked second with $11.5 million or 11.7 per cent, followed by other services ($10 million or 10.1 per cent), construction ($5.5 million or 5.6 per cent), and real estate ($5.4 million or 5.4 per cent).

The Netherlands was the leading source of Vietnamese overseas investment with $54.6 million, accounting for 55.2 per cent of the total investment. Laos, the US, New Zealand, and Germany followed with $16.3 million, $6.7 million, $5.9 million, and $5.4 million, respectively. — VNS