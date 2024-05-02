Electric Car Rental Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Electric Car Rental Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Electric Car Rental Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $20.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Car Rental Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electric car rental market size is predicted to reach $20.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The growth in the electric car rental market is due to an increase in demand for fuel-efficient cars. North America region is expected to hold the largest electric car rental market share. Major players in the electric car rental market include Zipcar, Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, The Hertz Corporation, AutoLib, BlueIndy,.

Electric Car Rental Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Battery Cars, Hybrid Cars, Plug-in Electric Cars

• By Vehicle Category: Economy Cars, Luxury Cars

• By Application: Leisure/Tourism, Business

• By Booking Type: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global electric car rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric car rental is a service of renting an electric car by a company to a customer for short period or an extended period without making the customer purchase an electric car. The rental service is provided on an hourly, weekly, and monthly basis.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Electric Car Rental Market Characteristics

3. Electric Car Rental Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electric Car Rental Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Electric Car Rental Market Size And Growth

……

27. Electric Car Rental Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Electric Car Rental Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

