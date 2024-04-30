EAACI Congress 2024: Innovation and Advances in Allergy Treatment





Over 150 scientific sessions will be presented during the congress, focusing on advancements in environmental science, food allergies, innovations in immunotherapy, and pediatric allergies, among others.

Precision medicine, AI, immunotherapy, and immune modulators will converge at the largest allergy and immunology congress.

The congress will occur from 31 May to 3 June in Valencia, Spain.



VALENCIA, Spain, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), an association comprising over 16,000 researchers and healthcare professionals from 125 countries, invites you to the annual congress at Feria Valencia, Spain, from 31 May to 3 June. Under the theme "Revolutionizing Patient Care through the Power of Data Science," the EAACI Congress 2024 positions itself as the European event of the year, gathering the latest research and advancements in allergies and their treatment.

We firmly believe in the importance of your contribution to knowledge and its impact on improving patient care in allergy and asthma. As a healthcare professional or medical student at the congress, you will enrich your clinical practice and knowledge and contribute to advancing science and healthcare.

During the congress, you can participate in keynote lectures, plenary sessions, oral presentations, and poster sessions, all featuring cutting-edge research, clinical updates, and emerging therapies in allergy and asthma. Additionally, you will have the chance to connect with some of the most influential leaders in the field and engage in in-depth discussions on the latest advancements. The scientific program of the EAACI Congress 2024 will cover the entire spectrum of clinical allergy and immunology and will feature over 150 scientific sessions, including topics such as environmental science, food allergies, innovations in immunotherapy, and pediatric allergies, among others.

Please review the program and encourage your medical team, students, and professors to register for the EAACI Congress 2024. It will be an invaluable opportunity to continue learning, exchange ideas, and collaborate with other professionals in the field. We look forward to welcoming you to Valencia!

PROGRAM

https://eaaci.org/agenda/eaaci-congress-2024/

REGISTER

https://eaaci.org/events_congress/eaaci-congress-2024/registration/registration/

SOCIAL MEDIA

Podcast: https://linktr.ee/eaaci

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eaaci/

Instagram: @eaaciHQ

Twitter: @EAACI_HQ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EAACI

CONTACT

communications@eaaci.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbb1a2e3-3aaf-442d-84ff-18369811d587