MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko unveils new forensic pathology service response vehicles, 30 Apr

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will tomorrow, 30 April 2024, unveil seventeen Forensic Pathology Services vehicles procured to meet the increasing calls to respond to scenes in hospitals and fatalities outside health facilities.

Ten of these vehicles are sprinters designed to carry six bodies at a time closing the gap where currently three vehicles are needed to do the same job. Aesthetically inside and out, the vehicles are designed to look more professional than the traditional bakkie based mortuary vehicles, thus promoting, and preserving the dignity of the deceased.

Members of the media are invited to the launch as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Service, 2 Collinder Road, Berthsam, Diepkloof, Soweto

