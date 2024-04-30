Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi inspects Sonheuwel Community Residential Units Project and hand over title deeds in Mbombela, 30 Apr

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Mpumalanga MEC for Human Settlements, Speed Mashilo will visit Sonheuwel Community Residential Units Project in the City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga. The visit is meant to assess progress thus far in the construction of 168 residential units.

The development is made up of 150 two-bedroom self-contained units and 18 one- bedroom self-contained units. This is to ensure the provision of habitable neighbourhoods, better access to economic activities and provision of affordable rental housing.

Together with City of Mbombela Executive Mayor, Cllr Sibongile Makushe- Mazibuko, the Minister and MEC, will also handover over 1400 title deeds to qualifying beneficiaries of government subsidised homes at the Umjindi Township in Barberton. This is in line with the government’s efforts to restore dignity and affording security of tenure and promoting property ownership.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

SESSION 1: IN-LOCO INSPECTION AT SONHEUWEL CRU PROJECT

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Time: 09:40

Venue: Sinhouwel CRU Project Site, City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga

SESSION 2: HANDOVER OF TITLE DEEDS AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Time: 10:30

Venue: Ext 12 Open Field, Ward 45

Umjidi, Barberton

For Media Enquiries:

Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 064 754 8426

E-mail: Hlengiwe.Nhlabathi@dhs.gov.za

Ms Lilly Nongqotho

Cell: 0655305411

E-mail: lnongqotho@mpg.gov.za