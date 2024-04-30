MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko unveils intervention plan for prevention of teenage pregnancy in Gauteng, 30 Apr

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will tomorrow, 30 April 2024, unveil a multi-sectoral intervention plan aimed at addressing the pressing issue of teenage pregnancy in the province.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has overtime observed a concerning increase in deliveries and termination of pregnancies (TOP) in facilities among girls aged 10 to 19 years old. A total of 24,941 deliveries and TOPs were recorded in facilities across the province during the 2022/23 period. This data shows an increase of 496 cases compared to the 24,445 recorded in the previous year (2021/22).

The breakdown of teenage deliveries in facilities by district during the 2022/23 period shows that Ekurhuleni District had the highest number of teenage deliveries in facility with 6,670, followed by Johannesburg District with 6,069, Tshwane District with 4,858, whilst West Rand District had 1,729 and Sedibeng District had 1,429 number of teenage deliveries in facility amongst the 10 to 19 years old girls.

In light of these alarming statistics, the GDoH has recognised the urgent need for a comprehensive intervention plan. The launch will outline the strategic objectives of the plan and highlight collaborative efforts being undertaken to address the issue of teenage pregnancy in the province.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event. Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024 Time: 12h00

Venue: The Lakes Conference Centre, 1 Country St, Lakefield, Benoni

