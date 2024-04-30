President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows 2024 National Orders Awards on distinguished citizens and eminent foreign nationals, 30 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Grand Patron of the National Orders, will on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, bestow the 2024 National Orders Awards on distinguished citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its President, bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

The President will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AS FOLLOWS

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Time: 11:00 (Accredited media to arrive at 08h30)

Venue: Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria

Only accredited members of the media will be allowed access and must bring with press cards or identification documents

Dress code: Members of the media are kindly requested to wear attire that is in keeping with the decorum of this ceremony.

The ceremony will be live streamed on all PresidencyZA social media platforms and major news channels.

Media enquiries:Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za