MEC Thabo Meeko hands over productive equipment to enterprises in Free State, 30 Apr

Tomorrow, MEC for DESTEA, Thabo Meeko will handover productive equipment to the value of R3, 6 million to twenty (20) deserving enterprises from across the Province. The equipment ranges from Delivery Bikes, Bakery Equipment, Shoe Cleaning Equipment & Tyre Shop Equipment, Butchery Equipment, Brick Making Machine, and Events Equipment. The main purpose of providing support to enterprises is to stimulate economic activities in the townships in an effort to revive and resuscitate township economy to ensure its contribution to the overall economy of the province.

The enterprise support is through an initiative called Business Development Support in collaboration with strategic partnership were enterprises are provided with financial and non-financial support, equipment and working instruments necessary to ensure business sustainability. The aim of the initiative is to promote the culture of entrepreneurship, especially around townships.

Additionally, Business Development Support Initiative engages township businesses to find sustainable and innovative ways to create more economic activities in townships.

The supported enterprises are from the following sectors; Manufacturing, Science and Technology, Hospitality, Retail, Fast Food outlets, Tourism, Textile, Automotive, and Courier Services (shared economy).

Free Staters, especially youth are encouraged to start their own businesses and benefit from different schemes put in place by government to affirm small businesses.

All the Department’s programmes and initiatives to support township enterprises is because the government understands the importance of the SMEs in job creation.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Handover details are as follows:

Date: 30 April 2024

Venue: Mangaung SMME Hub (Freedom Square)

Time: 09H:30 for 10H00

Inquiries:

Ms. Festy Mfazwe

Acting Deputy Director: Communication

Cell: 066 487 2795

Mr Monde Matsha

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 050 8908

