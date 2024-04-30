Minister Zizi Kodwa on passing of South African boxing legend Dingaan Thobela

In a professional career which spanned from 1986 until 2006, Thobela was a multiple world boxing champion, having won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight, and World Boxing Council (WBC) super-middleweight titles. The Rose of Soweto was also a recipient of the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket Award.

Minister Kodwa says, “Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of the nation. The Rose of Soweto progressed from a prolific amateur boxer to become a three-time world champion as a professional.”

Minister Kodwa adds, “Thobela fought in some of the most memorable bouts, such as the fights against Tony Lopez for the WBA lightweight title and against Glenn Catley to win the WBC super-middleweight title. Through his success and popularity, Thobela was one of the world’s standout fighters in a golden period of South African boxing.”

Minister Kodwa further states, “As we celebrate 30 years of South African democracy, we mourn the loss of an athlete who did so much to elevate South African sport through his success in boxing. We also celebrate a champion boxer who inspired the nation, future boxers and champions from Soweto, Mdantsane, Thohoyandou, and other parts of the country.”

“I express my deepest sympathies to the Thobela family and the South African boxing fraternity. I join millions in mourning the passing of the Rose of Soweto,” says Minister Kodwa.

