Coffee Concentrates Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The demand for rapid and convenient caffeine options from busy professionals has been a significant driver to boost the market demand for coffee concentrates. Moreover, introduction of single-serve coffee concentrates options has created numerous opportunities in the coffee concentrates market. Single-serve formats cater to the growing demand for convenience and on-the-go consumption among consumers.

Wilmington, Delaware, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Coffee Concentrates Market by Source (Arabica, Robusta, and Others), Type (Caffeinated and Decaffeinated), Packaging (Bottles, Pouches, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, B2B, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global coffee concentrates market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in health consciousness among consumers is a major driving factor behind the rise in interest in low-acid coffee options such as coffee concentrates, which in turn, has boosted the growth of coffee concentrates market in recent years. With more consumers becoming conscious of their dietary choices, there is a growing awareness of the potential adverse effects of high-acid foods and beverages on digestive health. Traditional coffee brewing methods result in high acidity level in the final product, which causes discomfort for individuals with sensitive stomachs or acid reflux issues. As a result, many health-conscious consumers have inclined toward low-acid coffee alternatives, such as coffee concentrates, to experience their favorite beverage without the digestive discomfort associated with higher acidity levels.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.6 billion CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 291 Segments Covered Source, Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise of interest in low-acid coffee options Increase in shift toward home brewing and do-it-yourself (DIY) coffee Increase in demand from busy professionals for rapid and convenient caffeine option Opportunities Introduction of single-serve coffee concentrates Development of functional coffee concentrates products Increase in demand for organic coffee concentrates Adoption of coffee concentrates by foodservice and hospitality industries Restraints Fluctuation in raw material prices Limited awareness and adoption in certain regions Competition from traditional brewed coffee and other beverage alternatives

The Arabica segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By source, the Arabica segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global coffee concentrates market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Arabica beans are well known for their superior flavor profile, characterized by a smooth, mild taste with subtle acidity, and refined aromas. These beans typically contain lower levels of caffeine compared to Robusta and other coffee beans, making them a favorable choice for those seeking a milder caffeine boost without sacrificing flavor. In addition, arabica beans are often associated with higher quality and are grown at higher altitudes in selected regions, contributing to their perceived premium status among consumers, which has helped drive the growth of this segment.

The caffeinated segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the caffeinated segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global coffee concentrates market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Caffeine, known for its ability to enhance alertness and focus, remains a key factor driving consumer choice. The current fast-paced lifestyles make individuals to often rely on caffeine to kickstart their day or power through busy schedules. Coffee concentrates offers a concentrated dose of caffeine, providing a rapid and convenient solution for those in need of a caffeine boost. Moreover, versatility of coffee concentrating allows consumers to customize their caffeine intake by adjusting the concentration or mixing it with other beverages, catering to varying preferences and consumption habits. As a result, the caffeinated segment continues to dominate the coffee concentrates market, meeting the demand for a convenient and energizing beverage option.

The bottle segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By packaging, the bottle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global coffee concentrates market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The bottled packaging segment is the most preferred option among consumers in the coffee concentrates market owing to rise in convenience, portability, and preservation of freshness. Bottled coffee concentrates offers ready-to-use convenience, allowing consumers to have their favorite coffee beverages rapidly and easily without the need for additional equipment or preparation. The portability of bottled coffee concentrates makes it ideal for on-the-go consumption, catering to busy lifestyles where convenience is of utmost importance. In addition, bottled packaging helps preserve the freshness and flavor of the coffee concentrates for longer periods, ensuring consistent quality with each use.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global coffee concentrates market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumers prefer purchasing coffee concentrates from supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to convenience, variety, and accessibility, these retail environments offer in recent times. Supermarkets and hypermarkets typically provide a one-stop shopping experience, allowing consumers to easily find a diverse selection of coffee concentrates coffee brands, flavors, and formulations in one location. The extensive shelf space and strategic product placement in these stores enhance visibility, enabling consumers to explore different options. Furthermore, ability to compare prices, read product labels, and take advantage of promotional offers contributes to the appeal of purchasing coffee concentrates coffee in supermarkets and hypermarkets, making it a convenient and efficient choice for consumers seeking rapid and accessible coffee solutions.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The region benefits from a deeply ingrained coffee culture and a strong demand for diverse coffee products. Despite the widespread presence of coffee shops and cafes across North America, many people still prefer coffee concentrates owing to convenience and versatility of coffee concentrates products. Coffee concentrates offers the flexibility to experience a high-quality coffee beverage at home or on the go, without the need to visit a cafe. In addition, coffee concentrates provide a longer shelf life compared to freshly brewed coffee, making it a convenient option for busy individuals who may not have time to visit cafes regularly. Moreover, the fast-paced lifestyle prevalent in the region fuels the demand for convenient, ready-to-drink coffee options, such as coffee concentrates. Furthermore, the presence of major coffee concentrates manufacturers and ongoing product innovations drives the North America coffee concentrates market growth.

Leading Market Players: -

Nestle SA

Starbucks Corporation

The J.M. Smucker Company

All American Coffee LLC

Califia Farms, LLC

Javo Beverage Company, Inc.

Javy Coffee Company

Grady’s Cold Brew

Kohana Coffee

Climpson & Sons

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

