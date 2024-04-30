Young European Ambassadors in Armenia travel to Syunik region to inform local youth about EU-funded opportunities

Last weekend, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Armenia hosted two info sessions on EU-funded opportunities for young people in the Sunik region.

Syunik is a vulnerable region in Armenia, where young people have little access to opportunities.

The sessions, held in the communities of Kapan and Sisian, focused on Erasmus+ youth exchanges, training courses, mobility projects, Erasmus Mundus, and ESC volunteering opportunities offered by the EU. The events brought together a total of 50 participants.

“We had a wonderful informative session with the Young European Ambassadors , who explained the structure of EU-funded opportunities and answered all the questions from participants. Moreover, we played a kahoot game, and I got a nice tote bag,” said Yeva Hakobyan, a participant from Kapan.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.