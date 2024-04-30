Molecular Diagnostics Market Update 2024: to Reach USD 23.9 billion by 2030, Claims AMR Report

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share 2024

North America holds the dominating share in the molecular diagnostics market. The region has a relatively high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type (Instruments, Reagents, Software & Services), by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Hybridization, DNA sequencing, Microarray, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Others), by Application (Infectious diseases, Oncology, Genetic testing, Blood screening, Others), by End User (Hospital, Reference Labortories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. " According to the report, the global molecular diagnostics industry was estimated at $9.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $23.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Qiagen N.V.

• Hologic Corporation

• Grifols

• Danaher Corporation, S.A.

• Agilent Inc.

• Dickinson and Company

• BioMérieux SA

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Based on product type, the reagents segment accounted for more than half of the global molecular diagnostics market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.16% throughout the forecast period. Advancement in R&D activities in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, increase in demand for reagents, and surge in adoption of point-of-care testing drive the segment growth.

Based on application, the infectious diseases segment held nearly half of the global molecular diagnostics market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030, due to the growing incidence of infectious diseases such as SARS-COV-19. The genetic testing segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.31% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of genetic diseases among individuals across the world.

Based on region, North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global molecular diagnostics market, due to the presence of large number of key players across the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.78% by 2030, owing to higher adoption & increased use of molecular diagnostics, rapidly growing geriatric population, and rise in the incidence of infectious diseases across the province.

Region Analysis

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

