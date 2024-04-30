Small Drones Market is Rapidly Growing, Currently Valued At a $24.29 billion with a CAGR of 13.16% - 2030

Small Drones Market

Increased operational efficiency and surge in demand for improved surveillance are expected to drive the small drones market during the forecast period.

The global small drones market is experiencing growth due to the increase in demand for enhanced surveillance, and improved operational efficiency. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Size (Microdrones and Nano drones), by Type (Rotary Wing and Fixed Wing), and by Application (Commercial, Recreational, and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 to 2030." According to the report, the global small drones industry to gain an estimate of $24.29 billion in 2030, having witnessed a value of $7.44 billion in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.16% from 2021 to 2030.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global small drones market share in North America in 2020, owing to surge in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, & efficient small drones. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of small drones across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

This report offers an in-depth assessment of the major players in the global small drones market. They have taken various strategies, including the launch of new products, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements, to gain their foothold in the market and remain dominant in various regions. The report serves to emphasize the competitive dynamics of the market, as well as the performance of the business, the top segments, the product portfolio, and the strategic moves of market participants.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3DR

AeroVironment Inc.

Autel Robotics

BAE Systems Plc.

DJI Technology

Husban

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Parrot SA

SkyDio

Teledyne FLIR LLC.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The rotary wing segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for rotary wing drones across numerous industry applications worldwide.

Depending on application, the small drones market is fragmented into commercial, defense, and recreational. The recreational segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for recreational small drones, which are used by thousands of customers throughout the world.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America held the major market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global small drones market revenue, and is anticipated to dominate the market by 2030. This is due to a significant increase in research and development, technological advancement by leading players, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the production of dependable, accurate, and efficient small unmanned aerial vehicles. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. The usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and leisure activities is on the rise in specific nations, including China, India, and Japan.

By application, the recreational segment held the major market share in 2020, contributed to nearly half of the global small drones market revenue, and is expected to retain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for recreational services like videography, photography, and delivery. On the other hand, the commercial segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast timeframe. This is due to the increase in the number of deployments to enhance the performance of various commercial applications.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By size, the nano drones segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the fixed wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on application, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

