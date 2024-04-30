"HEAVEN IS FORBIDDEN" NOW LIVE ON KICKSTARTER
New anime audio drama available for backing on KickstarterHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AniMedia Entertainment, in collaboration with Closing Credits and Japanese Voice Acting Talent (JVAT), is thrilled to announce that their latest project, the Japanese anime drama CD "Heaven is Forbidden" (天界禁止令), is now live on Kickstarter. The campaign, which launched on April 30th, is currently accepting pledges to fund the production of this immersive audio experience.
"Is it love? Or duty?"
"Heaven is Forbidden" follows the story of Raphael, an angel entrusted with overseeing humanity on Earth. His celestial responsibilities are put to the test when he encounters Nami, a woman whose compassion and warmth deeply resonate with him. As Raphael grapples with his burgeoning feelings for Nami, he finds himself torn between his affection for her and his divine obligations.
The project promises to deliver a captivating exploration of romance, duty, and the intricacies of celestial existence, all set against a backdrop where love transcends the boundaries between heaven and earth.
Casting and Production
The production of "Heaven is Forbidden" will feature a talented cast, including characters such as:
Gideon: A young and impressionable angel who initially adheres faithfully to Heaven's rules and duties but becomes conflicted as the story progresses.
Michael: An archangel serving as a figure of authority in Heaven, upholding the rules and overseeing angelic actions. He plays a pivotal role in the conflict surrounding Raphael's attachment to Nami.
AniMedia Entertainment plans to cast six main characters for "Heaven is Forbidden" and will produce both English and Japanese versions of the drama CD. The production will feature original scoring by renowned music composer Tokyo Penguin, known for their work on the acclaimed Legend of Glaive series.
About AniMedia Entertainment
AniMedia Entertainment is a leading distribution and podcast company specializing in anime audio dramas and audio-books. Leveraging expertise in planning, producing, and distributing digital content, AniMedia collaborates with content publishers to adapt and localize stories into immersive audio experiences. Their dedicated team creates new shows in both English and Japanese languages, offering a diverse range of captivating content for global audiences.
The Kickstarter campaign for "Heaven is Forbidden" presents fans with an opportunity to support the creation of this enchanting anime drama CD. To back the campaign and learn more about the project, visit the Kickstarter page here:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/animediaent/heaven-is-forbidden-anime-podcast-drama-cd
Kevin Rivers
AniMedia Entertainment
info@globalmediabank.com