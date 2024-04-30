Ecology Action Offering Garden Tours at Both Campuses in May

Ecology Action, a non-profit organization teaching the world how to better feed itself through feeding the soil, is proud to offer garden tours at both of our campuses this May, featuring walking tours of the garden spaces as well as talks about the GROW BIOINTENSIVE method of mini-farming. For fifty years, Ecology Action has been refining the GROW BIOINTENSIVE method for growing food, which when applied correctly has the potential to yield five times higher than conventional agriculture, while using 20% of the water and almost no fossil fuels in a very small area. The GROW BIOINTENSIVE method uses compost sourced from crops grown in the garden for fertility instead of introduced chemical fertilizers, which not only provides a measure of food sovereignty to the farmer but also helps reduce the ecological footprint of growing food, as the production, transport, and of course use of chemical fertilizer all damage the planet.

Our upcoming Spring Tours at both campuses:

Victory Gardens for Peace, Mendocino, CA

A 5- to 6-hour tour of the Victory Gardens for Peace Mini-Farm in Mendocino, CA, will be held on Saturday May 4, 2024 and Saturday Oct 12, 2024. The tours give a good introduction to GROW BIOINTENSIVE® sustainable mini-farming, what our practical research site is accomplishing, and how our sustainable method relates to world agriculture. The site is located at the Stanford Inn just south of the town of Mendocino.

Tours include participant introductions; a discussion of the overall world challenges that humankind faces in the areas of soil, food, and nutrition; an exploration of the connection between thinking globally and acting locally; a tour of the garden and discussion of several crops in particular; and 30-minute mini-classes on double-digging, composting, seed propagation, and sustainable home garden crops, given by staff and volunteers. The tours begin at 9 AM and end at approximately 4 PM.

The registration fee is $25 per person. It is $15 for members or those who join at registration or make a $20 or more donation with registration. Tour fees are not tax-deductible. Online registration deadlines for the tours: May 3, 2024 and October 11, 2024 (pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome if space is available on the day of the tour).

The Jeavons Center, Willits CA

A tour of The Jeavons Center Mini-Farm will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The Jeavons Center is Ecology Action’s global headquarters, and is located in the mountains outside Willits CA (map provided when you register) and the tour begins at 9 AM and ends at approximately 4 PM.

The tour is 7 hours long and gives a good introduction to GROW BIOINTENSIVE® sustainable mini-farming, what our practical research site is accomplishing, and how our sustainable method relates to world agriculture. Included: a discussion of the overall world challenges that humankind faces in the areas of soil, food, and nutrition; a tour of the garden and discussion of several crops you should know about in particular; and several classes on Planning/Philosophy/ 60-30-10 Cropping Approach, Tour and Herb Walk, Composting and Soil Composition, and Garden Growing Bed Preparation, with Discussion and Questions and Answers at the end. All given by the Staff.

The registration fee is $25 per person ($15 for members or those who join at registration). Tour fees are not tax-deductible. Space is limited.

Carpooling is encouraged as parking is limited. We recommend that you bring a bag lunch, hat and water bottle. Please wear hiking boots or shoes with good tread as our garden is located on a steep hill and visitors will walk the equivalent of 25 flights of stairs to reach all parts of our garden

Registration for the Willits tour is open now, and closes on April 30! We welcome children ages 10 or older, however children not involved in the tour may find the event difficult, so please check if you want to bring them. Please leave your pets at home.

Bring your own lunch to enjoy in the garden.

To register for tours at either site, please visit http://www.growbiointensive.org/tour/