Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Update 2024: to Reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, Claims AMR Report

Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Size, Share

The growing need of medication intake with an increasing geriatric population and diseases associated with the old age fuels the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Size was Valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020, and is Projected to Garner USD 5.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Baxter International Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Cerner Corporation

• Capsa Healthcare

• McKesson Corporation

• Omnicell Inc.

• ScriptPro LLC

• Swisslog Holdings AG

• Talyst, Inc.

• Yuyama Co., Ltd.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Significant surge in the geriatric population, increase in need of medicine intake by people, rise in the cases of chronic & infectious diseases, and increase in the disposable income among people are expected to drive the growth of the global automatic pill dispenser machine market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements to improve efficiency of automatic pill dispenser machine is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global automatic pill dispenser machine based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the centralized automated dispensing systems segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly four-fifths of the global market. The decentralized automated dispensing systems segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the hospital pharmacy segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market. On the other hand, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automatic pill dispenser machine market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing automatic pill dispenser machine market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the automatic pill dispenser machine market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automatic pill dispenser machine market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Region Analysis

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

