Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1561

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - exhibition of speed or acceleration, or for the purpose of

making a speed record, and no person shall in any manner

participate in any such race, competition, contest, test or

exhibition.

(b.1) Drifting.--No person shall engage in the drifting of a

vehicle on a highway or trafficway.

(c) Permits for special activities.--The department or local

authorities within their jurisdiction may issue permits for

special activities which would otherwise be prohibited by this

section.

(d) [Penalty.--Any person violating this section is guilty

of a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to

pay a fine of $200.] Penalties.--

(1) A person violating subsection (b) commits a summary

offense and shall, upon conviction for a first offense, be

sentenced to pay a fine of $500.

(2) A person violating subsection (b) commits a summary

offense and shall, upon conviction for a second or subsequent

offense, be sentenced to pay a fine of $2,000 and the vehicle

or combination used in the commission of the offense shall be

subject to an impoundment order for up to six months as

follows:

(i) The impoundment of the vehicle or combination

shall occur within the municipality COUNTY where the

offense was committed.

(ii) Direct enforcement of the impoundment order

shall be conducted by a police officer, constable or

impoundment official as directed by the judicial

authority. In a city of the first class, second class,

second class A and third class, the impoundment official

