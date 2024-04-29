Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1561
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - exhibition of speed or acceleration, or for the purpose of
making a speed record, and no person shall in any manner
participate in any such race, competition, contest, test or
exhibition.
(b.1) Drifting.--No person shall engage in the drifting of a
vehicle on a highway or trafficway.
(c) Permits for special activities.--The department or local
authorities within their jurisdiction may issue permits for
special activities which would otherwise be prohibited by this
section.
(d) [Penalty.--Any person violating this section is guilty
of a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to
pay a fine of $200.] Penalties.--
(1) A person violating subsection (b) commits a summary
offense and shall, upon conviction for a first offense, be
sentenced to pay a fine of $500.
(2) A person violating subsection (b) commits a summary
offense and shall, upon conviction for a second or subsequent
offense, be sentenced to pay a fine of $2,000 and the vehicle
or combination used in the commission of the offense shall be
subject to an impoundment order for up to six months as
follows:
(i) The impoundment of the vehicle or combination
shall occur within the municipality COUNTY where the
offense was committed.
(ii) Direct enforcement of the impoundment order
shall be conducted by a police officer, constable or
impoundment official as directed by the judicial
authority. In a city of the first class, second class,
second class A and third class, the impoundment official
