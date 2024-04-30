DDReg in San Diego: At the Forefront of Biotech and Pharma
Meet DDReg Pharma at BIO International and DIA Global in the heart of Biotech and PharmaGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, or commonly referred to as the “Biotech Beach” has long been a thriving biotech hub for many reasons- including its location along the Pacific coast and ecosystem of biotech companies & research institutes. The Biotech Beach truly fosters a dynamic environment that propels innovation and draws industry leaders and startups alike. The synergy of the infrastructure, business acumen, and scientific expertise makes San Diego the perfect location for biotech companies to boom. And what better way to support this “boom” than to host 2 of the industry’s leading tradeshows- the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Convention and the Drug Information Association (DIA) Global Annual Meeting in June 2024. These tradeshows provide the ideal platform for global stakeholders and industry leaders to connect, exchange groundbreaking advancements, and develop long lasting relations to pave the way for biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.
DDReg is thrilled to announce its participation as exhibitors at BIO and DIA Global 2024 to provide biotech and pharmaceutical companies with clinical, regulatory, and safety solutions tailored to their requirements.
BIO International Convention 2024
The BIO International Convention is one of the most prestigious events in the biotech industry, bringing together professionals from various countries to collaborate towards innovation and advancement of biotechnology and healthcare. DDReg’s presence shows commitment towards becoming the best regulatory consulting firm that offers worldwide solutions for its customers who are producers of pharmaceutical products as well as other biotech companies.
With over 15 years of experience in clinical, regulatory, and safety services DDReg has established itself as a trusted partner for companies navigating the complex landscape of drug development and regulatory compliance. Since its inception in 2009, DDReg has been dedicated to delivering tailored regulatory strategies, submissions, and expert guidance to help clients achieve regulatory success and bring life-saving therapies to the market efficiently.
DDReg shall be exhibiting at BIO from June 3rd to 6th. Attendees can schedule a meeting with the business development team at booth #3751.
DIA Global Annual Meeting 2024
This year, the DIA Global Annual Meeting celebrates its 60th anniversary of bringing together industry players, regulators, academics, and other key stakeholders to address global and regional challenges in life sciences. With over 180 sessions across 13 educational tracks, DIA 2024 offers the chance to deepen expertise or explores novel areas of interest to drive healthcare and pharma forward.
With a legacy of delivering regulatory excellence, DDReg is dedicated to empowering clients with strategic regulatory solutions that drive product development and rapid market access. DDReg has pioneered the development of proprietary tools to enhance its service offerings. Among these innovations stands VITALIC®, a cutting-edge Smart-Tech platform that seamlessly integrates the company's expertise, operational prowess, and technological finesse. DDReg looks forward to showcasing its capabilities and experience within the clinical, regulatory, and safety compliance space.
DDReg shall be exhibiting at DIA from June 17th to 20th. Attendees can schedule a meeting with the business development team at booth #1708.
DDReg’s Commitment to Empowering its Biotech and Pharma Customers
"At DDReg, we are dedicated to empowering our customers to navigate the regulatory framework with confidence and achieve their goals of bringing innovative therapies to patients in need," said Neeraj Pant, Managing Director at DDReg. "We are excited to participate in the BIO International Convention and DIA Global 2024 to showcase our clinical, regulatory and safety expertise. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, sharing insights, and exploring opportunities for collaboration."
The Business Development team at DDReg will be present at the BIO International Convention & DIA Global Annual Meeting in San Diego to discuss comprehensive suite of regulatory services which DDReg can provide including regulatory strategy development, support for IND, NDA, and BLA submissions, regulatory intelligence, labeling, and lifecycle management support to pharmaceutical organizations for efficient submissions to deliver them rapid market access. Moreover, DDReg looks forward to showcasing its pharmacovigilance services including ICSR processing & submission, risk management, signal management, QPPV/LPPV, safety writing and more. Be it generics, biologics, biosimilars, complex polypeptides, cell & gene therapy products, or vaccines, DDReg can offer end-to-end clinical, regulatory, and safety compliance solutions for all requirements.
Akshita Srivastava
DDReg Pharma
+91 9650803491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn