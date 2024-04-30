Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 3, Doolin Run Road, to Begin Tuesday, April 30, 2024

A portion of County Route 3 (Doolin Run Road), approximately three miles from WV 2, will be restricted to one lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, April 30, 2024, through Friday, May 17, 2024, to replace a main gas line. Flaggers will be maintaining traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

