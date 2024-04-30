Lane Restriction on County Route 8, Archer Hill Road, in Weirton, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024

A portion of County Route 8, Archer Hill Road, in Weirton, between WV 2 and Bonnie Prince Drive, will be restricted to one lane, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, for tree trimming. Flaggers will be present. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
