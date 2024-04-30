Lane Closures on Interstate 470, Eastbound and Westbound, Wheeling, to Begin Sunday, April 28, 2024

Page Content

Interstate 470 will have one lane closed in both the eastbound and westbound direction, near the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Bridge at milepost 0.01, from 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024, to 6:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​