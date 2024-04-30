Lane Closure on County Route 10/2, Danser Lane, to Begin Monday, April 29, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 10/2, Danser Lane, will be restricted to one lane, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, April 29, 2024, through Wednesday, May 8, 2024, for road stabilization. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 10/2 (Stewart Run Road) and County Route 6 (Friendly Hill).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​