Right Lane Closures on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Sunday, April 28, 2024

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on eastbound and westbound Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, from the intersection with US 11 to the entrance of McDonalds, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning on Sunday, April 28, 2024, through Friday, May 3, 2024, to allow for the installation of pipe. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​