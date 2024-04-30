Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 5, Big Wheeling Creek Road, to Begin Monday, April 29, 2024

A portion of County Route 5 (Big Wheeling Creek Road), from County Route 18 (Miller Hill Road) to Stacey Drive, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, April 29, 2024, through Friday, June 14, 2024, for new electric pole installations. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Lane Closure on County Route 5, Big Wheeling Creek Road, to Begin Monday, April 29, 2024

