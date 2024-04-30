Paving Operations on Three Run Road, in Berkeley County, to Begin on Monday, April 29, 2024

Page Content

Paving operations will be conducted on Three Run Road, County Route 51/9, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., beginning on Monday, April 29, 2024, through Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​